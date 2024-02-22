100 WVIA Way
Eyes on the Prize

A Nation of Law? (1968-1971)

Season 2 Episode 6

Black activism is increasingly met with a violent and unethical response from law enforcement agencies. In Chicago, two Black Panther Party leaders are killed by police acting on information supplied by an FBI informant. In the wake of Nixon's call to "law and order," arrests push the poor conditions at Attica to the limit; an inmate takeover calling attention to the conditions leaves 43 dead.

Aired: 05/08/21
Eyes on the Prize
Back to the Movement (1979-mid '80s)
Power and powerlessness in the cities of Miami and Chicago.
Episode: S2 E8
Eyes on the Prize
The Keys to the Kingdom (1974-1980)
Anti-discrimination rights gained in past decades by the movement are put to the test.
Episode: S2 E7
Eyes on the Prize
Ain't Gonna Shuffle No More (1964-1972)
A call to pride and a renewed push for unity galvanize Black America.
Episode: S2 E5
Eyes on the Prize
The Promised Land (1967-1968)
Martin Luther King, Jr. stakes out new ground for himself and the Civil Rights Movement.
Episode: S2 E4
Eyes on the Prize
Power! (1966-1968)
The call for Black Power takes various forms across communities in Black America.
Episode: S2 E3
Eyes on the Prize
Two Societies (1965-1968)
The Kerner Commission finds "two societies, one black, one white, separate and unequal."
Episode: S2 E2
Eyes on the Prize
The Time Has Come (1964-1966)
After a decade-long cry for justice, a new sound is heard in the movement: call for power.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 56:15
Eyes on the Prize
Mississippi - Is This America? (1963-1964)
Mississippi’s grassroots Civil Rights Movement becomes an American concern.
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:15
Watch 56:15
Eyes on the Prize
Bridge to Freedom (1965)
A decade of lessons is applied in the climactic and bloody march from Selma to Montgomery,
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:15
Watch 56:14
Eyes on the Prize
Ain't Scared of Your Jails (1960-1961)
Black college students take a leadership role in the Civil Rights Movement.
Episode: S1 E3 | 56:14