100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eyes on the Prize

Two Societies (1965-1968)

Season 2 Episode 2

Martin Luther King, Jr. and the SCLC come north to help Chicago's civil rights leaders in their nonviolent struggle against segregated housing. In Detroit, a police raid in a Black neighborhood sparks an uprising, leaving 43 people dead. The Kerner Commission finds that America is becoming "two societies, one black, one white, separate and unequal" - President Lyndon Johnson ignores the report.

Aired: 04/24/21
Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Ford Foundation and viewers like you.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
Back to the Movement (1979-mid '80s) | Promo
Power and powerlessness in the cities of Miami and Chicago.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
The Keys to the Kingdom (1974-1980) | Promo
Anti-discrimination rights gained in past decades by the movement are put to the test.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
Ain't Gonna Shuffle No More (1964-1972) | Promo
A call to pride and a renewed push for unity galvanize Black America.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
A Nation of Law? (1968-1971) | Promo
Black activism is increasingly met with an unethical response from law enforcement.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
Power! (1966-1968) | Promo
The call for Black Power takes various forms across communities in Black America.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
The Promised Land (1967-1968) | Promo
Martin Luther King, Jr. stakes out new ground for himself and the Civil Rights Movement.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
The Time Has Come (1964-1966) | Promo
After a decade-long cry for justice, a new sound is heard in the movement: call for power.
Preview: S2 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
Two Societies (1965-1968) | Promo
The Kerner Commission finds "two societies, one black, one white, separate and unequal."
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 56:15
Eyes on the Prize
Bridge to Freedom (1965)
A decade of lessons is applied in the climactic and bloody march from Selma to Montgomery,
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:15
Watch 0:30
Eyes on the Prize
Bridge to Freedom (1965) | Promo
A decade of lessons is applied in the climactic and bloody march from Selma to Montgomery,
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eyes on the Prize Season 2
  • Eyes on the Prize Season 1
Eyes on the Prize
Back to the Movement (1979-mid '80s)
Power and powerlessness in the cities of Miami and Chicago.
Episode: S2 E8
Eyes on the Prize
The Keys to the Kingdom (1974-1980)
Anti-discrimination rights gained in past decades by the movement are put to the test.
Episode: S2 E7
Eyes on the Prize
Ain't Gonna Shuffle No More (1964-1972)
A call to pride and a renewed push for unity galvanize Black America.
Episode: S2 E5
Eyes on the Prize
A Nation of Law? (1968-1971)
Black activism is increasingly met with an unethical response from law enforcement.
Episode: S2 E6
Eyes on the Prize
Power! (1966-1968)
The call for Black Power takes various forms across communities in Black America.
Episode: S2 E3
Eyes on the Prize
The Promised Land (1967-1968)
Martin Luther King, Jr. stakes out new ground for himself and the Civil Rights Movement.
Episode: S2 E4
Eyes on the Prize
The Time Has Come (1964-1966)
After a decade-long cry for justice, a new sound is heard in the movement: call for power.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 56:15
Eyes on the Prize
Mississippi - Is This America? (1963-1964)
Mississippi’s grassroots Civil Rights Movement becomes an American concern.
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:15
Watch 56:15
Eyes on the Prize
Bridge to Freedom (1965)
A decade of lessons is applied in the climactic and bloody march from Selma to Montgomery,
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:15
Watch 56:15
Eyes on the Prize
No Easy Walk (1961-1963)
The Civil Rights Movement discovers the power of mass demonstrations.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:15