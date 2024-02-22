The Keys to the Kingdom (1974-1980)

Extras
Power and powerlessness in the cities of Miami and Chicago.
Anti-discrimination rights gained in past decades by the movement are put to the test.
Black activism is increasingly met with an unethical response from law enforcement.
A call to pride and a renewed push for unity galvanize Black America.
The call for Black Power takes various forms across communities in Black America.
Martin Luther King, Jr. stakes out new ground for himself and the Civil Rights Movement.
The Kerner Commission finds "two societies, one black, one white, separate and unequal."
After a decade-long cry for justice, a new sound is heard in the movement: call for power.
Mississippi’s grassroots Civil Rights Movement becomes an American concern.
A decade of lessons is applied in the climactic and bloody march from Selma to Montgomery,
The Civil Rights Movement discovers the power of mass demonstrations.