Firing Line

Ross Douthat

Season 2025 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.” He explains why he thinks Americans are looking for a higher power, defends organized religion, and reflects on the mystical side of UFO culture.

Aired: 04/10/25
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sheila Johnson
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Lawrence Perelman
Lawrence Perelman discusses his friendship with William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ross Douthat
Ross Douthat assesses Trump’s address to Congress, Ukraine and trade, and the future of the GOP.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Kevin Hassett discusses President Trump’s plans for tariffs, tax cuts, and spending cuts.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Scott Lincicome and Jeff Ferry
Jeff Ferry and Scott Lincicome discuss the impact of President Trump’s tariffs.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall discuss Trump's deep state blitz, DOGE, and advice for Elon Musk.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Carmona
Richard Carmona discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how to prepare for the next pandemic.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 26:46
Watch 25:56
Firing Line
James Carville and Mike Murphy
James Carville and Mike Murphy discuss the fallout from the 2024 election and Trump's second term.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 25:56