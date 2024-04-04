100 WVIA Way
Don't Forget the Yard

Season 25 Episode 2511 | 26m 49s

Since the outside matters as much as the inside, Vicki and Sloan share their garden designs and vision. They get expert advice to keep the landscape environmentally friendly, personal and low maintenance.

Aired: 04/03/09
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
