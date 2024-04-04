100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
For Your Home

Grand Entrances

Season 25 Episode 2510 | 26m 49s

Grand style greets visitors as Vicki and Sloan furnish the foyer and living room in pink, brown and cream tones. Decorative glass sconces and deep, plush rugs create an elegant and inviting ambiance for the more formal areas of the Dream Home.

Aired: 04/03/09
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
For Your Home
Take the Tour
The official opening of the Dream Home including behind the scenes footage.
Episode: S25 E2513 | 26:46
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Working in Style
Vicki and Sloan show you how to create a handy workshop in the garage.
Episode: S25 E2512 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Music and Little Black Dresses
Vicki and Sloan create a warm and welcoming formal dining room.
Episode: S25 E2509 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Media Chic
A space is created where entertainment comes in many forms.
Episode: S25 E2505 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Don't Forget the Yard
Vicki and Sloan get expert advice to keep the landscape environmentally friendly.
Episode: S25 E2511 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Keeping the Family Close
Vicki and Sloan put an elegant spin on a multipurpose family space.
Episode: S25 E2508 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Owner's Retreat
Vicki and Sloan create the perfect spa retreat for today’s busy homeowners.
Episode: S25 E2507 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Outdoor Living
Vicki and Sloan plan landscaping with expert advice from master gardeners.
Episode: S25 E2506 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Welcome to the Dream Home
Vicki and Sloan introduce this season’s project.
Episode: S25 E2501 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
A Space of His Own
A teenage boy’s room gets the designers’ touch.
Episode: S25 E2502 | 26:49
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
For Your Home
Take the Tour
The official opening of the Dream Home including behind the scenes footage.
Episode: S25 E2513 | 26:46
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Don't Forget the Yard
Vicki and Sloan get expert advice to keep the landscape environmentally friendly.
Episode: S25 E2511 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Working in Style
Vicki and Sloan show you how to create a handy workshop in the garage.
Episode: S25 E2512 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Keeping the Family Close
Vicki and Sloan put an elegant spin on a multipurpose family space.
Episode: S25 E2508 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Music and Little Black Dresses
Vicki and Sloan create a warm and welcoming formal dining room.
Episode: S25 E2509 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Media Chic
A space is created where entertainment comes in many forms.
Episode: S25 E2505 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Project Runway
Decorating a room with designer fabric.
Episode: S25 E2504 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Owner's Retreat
Vicki and Sloan create the perfect spa retreat for today’s busy homeowners.
Episode: S25 E2507 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Outdoor Living
Vicki and Sloan plan landscaping with expert advice from master gardeners.
Episode: S25 E2506 | 26:49
Watch 26:50
For Your Home
Be Our Guest
The focus turns to the guest suite - a relaxing and inviting space.
Episode: S25 E2503 | 26:50