Music and Little Black Dresses

Season 25 Episode 2509 | 26m 49s

Inspired by original black and white paintings of little black dresses and a baby grand piano, Vicki and Sloan decorate the music salon and create a warm and welcoming formal dining room that sets the perfect stage for mellow music and entertaining.

Aired: 04/03/09
Watch 26:46
For Your Home
Take the Tour
The official opening of the Dream Home including behind the scenes footage.
Episode: S25 E2513 | 26:46
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Don't Forget the Yard
Vicki and Sloan get expert advice to keep the landscape environmentally friendly.
Episode: S25 E2511 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Working in Style
Vicki and Sloan show you how to create a handy workshop in the garage.
Episode: S25 E2512 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Keeping the Family Close
Vicki and Sloan put an elegant spin on a multipurpose family space.
Episode: S25 E2508 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Grand Entrances
Vicki and Sloan furnish the foyer and living room of the Dream Home.
Episode: S25 E2510 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Media Chic
A space is created where entertainment comes in many forms.
Episode: S25 E2505 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Project Runway
Decorating a room with designer fabric.
Episode: S25 E2504 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Owner's Retreat
Vicki and Sloan create the perfect spa retreat for today’s busy homeowners.
Episode: S25 E2507 | 26:49
Watch 26:49
For Your Home
Outdoor Living
Vicki and Sloan plan landscaping with expert advice from master gardeners.
Episode: S25 E2506 | 26:49
Watch 26:50
For Your Home
Be Our Guest
The focus turns to the guest suite - a relaxing and inviting space.
Episode: S25 E2503 | 26:50
