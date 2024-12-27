Extras
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Sophie is on a high, but trouble awaits. Will she be able to embrace her real life?
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Barbara Parker heads to London to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Funny Woman Season 2
-
Funny Woman
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Barbara Parker leaves Blackpool for London and embarks on her dream to work in comedy.