Funny Woman

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3

A girls’ trip to the pub proves both cathartic and fruitful, inspiring Sophie’s brilliant new sitcom idea while repairing her fractured friendship with Marj. Later, Bill’s arrest provides further opportunity for growth.

Aired: 02/15/25
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4 Preview
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 3 Preview
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 2 Preview
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Preview
Sophie is on a high, but trouble awaits. Will she be able to embrace her real life?
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 6 Preview
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 5 Preview
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4 Preview
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 3 Preview
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 2 Preview
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:13
Funny Woman
Barbara Lands Herself an Audition
Barbara, determined to be seen for the comedy playhouse, sneaks her way into an audition.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:13
Funny Woman
Episode 4
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Episode: S2 E4
Funny Woman
Episode 2
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 46:45
Funny Woman
Episode 6
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:45
Watch 47:00
Funny Woman
Episode 5
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:00
Watch 46:52
Funny Woman
Episode 4
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:52
Watch 46:18
Funny Woman
Episode 3
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:18
Watch 46:40
Funny Woman
Episode 2
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:40
Watch 46:09
Funny Woman
Episode 1
Barbara Parker leaves Blackpool for London and embarks on her dream to work in comedy.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:09