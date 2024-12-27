100 WVIA Way
Funny Woman

Episode 4

Season 2 Episode 4

Faced with an impending exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top. In doing so, she uncovers a superpower; her newfound confidence in herself.

Aired: 02/22/25
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4 Preview
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 3 Preview
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 2 Preview
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Preview
Sophie is on a high, but trouble awaits. Will she be able to embrace her real life?
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 6 Preview
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 5 Preview
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4 Preview
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 3 Preview
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 2 Preview
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:13
Funny Woman
Barbara Lands Herself an Audition
Barbara, determined to be seen for the comedy playhouse, sneaks her way into an audition.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:13
Funny Woman
Episode 3
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Episode: S2 E3
Funny Woman
Episode 2
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 46:45
Funny Woman
Episode 6
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:45
Watch 47:00
Funny Woman
Episode 5
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:00
Watch 46:52
Funny Woman
Episode 4
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:52
Watch 46:18
Funny Woman
Episode 3
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:18
Watch 46:40
Funny Woman
Episode 2
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:40
Watch 46:09
Funny Woman
Episode 1
Barbara Parker leaves Blackpool for London and embarks on her dream to work in comedy.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:09