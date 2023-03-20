100 WVIA Way
George Hirsch Lifestyle

From Our Soil

Season 1 Episode 106 | 26m 46s

In this episode, George samples a restaurant's five-star dishes featuring ingredients from its organic gardens.He stops at a local farmers' market where East End farmers and food producers provide sustainable fresh ingredients. George prepares savory vegetable dishes, including field greens and tomato, vinaigrette eggplant and squash gratin, and zabaglione with chocolate cake and berries.

Aired: 04/04/14
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Wine & Dine
George shares tips on clams, then prepares steamers in white wine.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Being Served
George cooks a regal brunch then he visits a historic inn for inspiration.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Layering with Seasoning
George plans the perfect cookout and shares tips on making smoked salmon.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Food is Art
George creates anl Italian menu and finds inspiration for creating art in his kitchen.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Comforting Brew
George visits North Fork Brewing, then in the kitchen, he cooks IPA leek & onion soup.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Ripe for the Picking
George prepares perfect roast chicken with cherry sauce and peach pie.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Go Green
George prepares grilled eggplant with marinara and ricotta and apple pot pie for dessert.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Roots & Traditions
George prepares an updated well-seasoned creamy horseradish potato salad and kielbasa.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Cauliflower, Carrots & Crisp, OH MY!
George prepares a hardy cauliflower steak topped with micro greens.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Top Spear
George prepares dishes including asparagus coconut milk soup and asparagus duck pasta.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Ripe for the Picking
George prepares perfect roast chicken with cherry sauce and peach pie.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
The Amazing Potato
George prepares potato-crusted chicken, farmer's vegetable gratin and sweet potato pie.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Seafood Success!
George prepares sustainable seafood dishes from the sea, including sea scallops,
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
An Egg-cellent Selection
George prepares perfect scrambled eggs, French toast, and mini egg custard pies.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Aww Shucks
George prepares wood-fired corn chowder, roasted veggie pizza and an inspiring corn bar.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:46