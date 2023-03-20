100 WVIA Way
George Hirsch Lifestyle

Old World Traditions

Season 1 Episode 112 | 26m 46s

At his home kitchen, George whips up his sausage campagnola, herb flatbread pizza, and finishes off the meal with his chocolate torta. He visits the local Italian market to see made-from-scratch sausage preparation and fresh mozzarella being made.

Aired: 04/04/14
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
