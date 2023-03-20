100 WVIA Way
George Hirsch Lifestyle

Pantry and Just Picked

Season 1 Episode 113 | 26m 46s

George concludes the season with several tasty and quick dishes plucked from the pantry, including gazpacho and Panzanella. He tours an apple orchid with a 12th-generation farming family and then prepares his classic tarte tartin using some of the fruit. He also receives a master class in pairing condiments with cheese and wine from an award-winning sommelier.

Aired: 04/04/14
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Wine & Dine
George shares tips on clams, then prepares steamers in white wine.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Being Served
George cooks a regal brunch then he visits a historic inn for inspiration.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Layering with Seasoning
George plans the perfect cookout and shares tips on making smoked salmon.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Food is Art
George creates anl Italian menu and finds inspiration for creating art in his kitchen.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Comforting Brew
George visits North Fork Brewing, then in the kitchen, he cooks IPA leek & onion soup.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Ripe for the Picking
George prepares perfect roast chicken with cherry sauce and peach pie.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Go Green
George prepares grilled eggplant with marinara and ricotta and apple pot pie for dessert.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Roots & Traditions
George prepares an updated well-seasoned creamy horseradish potato salad and kielbasa.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Cauliflower, Carrots & Crisp, OH MY!
George prepares a hardy cauliflower steak topped with micro greens.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Top Spear
George prepares dishes including asparagus coconut milk soup and asparagus duck pasta.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
The Amazing Potato
George prepares potato-crusted chicken, farmer's vegetable gratin and sweet potato pie.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Seafood Success!
George prepares sustainable seafood dishes from the sea, including sea scallops,
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
An Egg-cellent Selection
George prepares perfect scrambled eggs, French toast, and mini egg custard pies.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Aww Shucks
George prepares wood-fired corn chowder, roasted veggie pizza and an inspiring corn bar.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:46