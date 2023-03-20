Pantry and Just Picked

Extras
George shares tips on clams, then prepares steamers in white wine.
George cooks a regal brunch then he visits a historic inn for inspiration.
George plans the perfect cookout and shares tips on making smoked salmon.
George creates anl Italian menu and finds inspiration for creating art in his kitchen.
George visits North Fork Brewing, then in the kitchen, he cooks IPA leek & onion soup.
George prepares perfect roast chicken with cherry sauce and peach pie.
George prepares grilled eggplant with marinara and ricotta and apple pot pie for dessert.
George prepares an updated well-seasoned creamy horseradish potato salad and kielbasa.
George prepares a hardy cauliflower steak topped with micro greens.
George prepares dishes including asparagus coconut milk soup and asparagus duck pasta.
George prepares potato-crusted chicken, farmer's vegetable gratin and sweet potato pie.
George prepares sustainable seafood dishes from the sea, including sea scallops,
George prepares perfect scrambled eggs, French toast, and mini egg custard pies.
George prepares wood-fired corn chowder, roasted veggie pizza and an inspiring corn bar.