The Good Stuff

How to Start a Fire the Old Fashioned Way

Season 2016 Episode 14 | 12m 57s

The Good Stuff Crew drops Craig in the middle of the woods and makes him attempt to start a fire the way our ancestors did thousands of years ago. Without a lighter, without matches, without the conveniences of modern civilization, could you start a fire?

Aired: 06/22/16
Extras
Watch 18:18
The Good Stuff
How Hard is it to Run a Marathon?
At the start of last year, Craig decided to run a marathon.
Episode: S2016 E21 | 18:18
Watch 6:05
The Good Stuff
Will Bananas be Wiped Out By Disease?
Bananas all over the world are at risk! What can we do to save them?
Episode: S2016 E19 | 6:05
Watch 12:48
The Good Stuff
What Does it Take to be a Professional Wrestler?
Carl Wilson has been a freelance professional wrestler for over a decade.
Episode: S2016 E25 | 12:48
Watch 8:10
The Good Stuff
Why Does Charles Trippy Put His Life on the Internet?
Charles Trippy has been uploading his life to youtube every day for 7 years.
Episode: S2016 E15 | 8:10
Watch 10:18
The Good Stuff
How Hackers are Making the World Safer
Is hacking good or bad? Can hackers make us safer?
Episode: S2016 E8 | 10:18
Watch 8:55
The Good Stuff
What the Heck is Dark Matter?
85% of the mass of our universe is made up of dark matter.
Episode: S2016 E23 | 8:55
Watch 8:32
The Good Stuff
The Secret Life and Art of Henry Darger
Henry Darger is one of the most famous outsider artists in the world.
Episode: S2016 E29 | 8:32
Watch 11:34
The Good Stuff
Visiting Area 51
Area 51 might be the most well-known top secret military base in the world.
Episode: S2016 E9 | 11:34
Watch 9:52
The Good Stuff
Earthships: Living Off The Grid
An Earthship is a fully renewable, carbon-neutral home.
Episode: S2016 E20 | 9:52
Watch 12:00
The Good Stuff
Is Nuclear Power Good Or Bad?
We used to think nuclear power would solve all of our energy problems.
Episode: S2016 E6 | 12:00
