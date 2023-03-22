Extras
Latest Episodes
Juan Elias wakes from a car crash with amnesia, a suspect in his niece's disappearance.
Retracing his steps, Elias finds some of Ana's belongings – leading him to Hector Castro.
Elias learns that Ana was planning to catch a flight to Thailand.
Elias and Alicia begin their own investigation, working as a team.
Elias goes to prison and finds clues linking Heredia to Ana's absence.
Imprisoned, Heredia continues to plan his revenge against his former partner.
Eva thinks Elias' amnesia is a lie. Giralt learns that Elias was drugged before the crash.
Pol tries to reconstruct his father’s plan. Meanwhile, Julieta has been kidnapped.