I Know Who You Are

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 08m 44s

Juan Elias wakes up after a car crash, suffering from amnesia, to discover that he's the main suspect in the disappearance of his niece, Ana Saura. In court, Elias finds himself up against Eva Duran, Elias' former student and lover.

Aired: 04/19/23
Extras
Watch 1:30:41
I Know Who You Are
Episode 15
Ana is free, but in a catatonic state.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:30:41
Watch 1:45:47
I Know Who You Are
Episode 16
After Ramon Saura's funeral, Ana decides to talk to the press.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:45:47
Watch 1:19:24
I Know Who You Are
Episode 12
Imprisoned, Heredia continues to plan his revenge against his former partner.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:19:24
Watch 1:19:30
I Know Who You Are
Episode 14
Pol tries to reconstruct his father’s plan. Meanwhile, Julieta has been kidnapped.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:19:30
Watch 1:14:22
I Know Who You Are
Episode 13
Alicia wakes up believing that Elias was the one who stabbed her, but can she prove it?
Episode: S1 E13 | 1:14:22
Watch 1:13:49
I Know Who You Are
Episode 11
Alicia has been stabbed and Santi Mur is the main suspect.
Episode: S1 E11 | 1:13:49
Watch 1:18:21
I Know Who You Are
Episode 9
With Heredia in custody, Elias feels he's closer than ever to securing his freedom.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:18:21
Watch 1:17:48
I Know Who You Are
Episode 10
Juan Elias has started to remember everything and shares his secrets with Alicia.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:17:48
Watch 1:07:18
I Know Who You Are
Episode 2
The investigation into Ana's disappearance begins.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:07:18
Watch 1:17:27
I Know Who You Are
Episode 4
Retracing his steps, Elias finds some of Ana's belongings – leading him to Hector Castro.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:17:27
