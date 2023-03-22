Extras
After Ramon Saura's funeral, Ana decides to talk to the press.
With Heredia in custody, Elias feels he's closer than ever to securing his freedom.
Imprisoned, Heredia continues to plan his revenge against his former partner.
Pol tries to reconstruct his father’s plan. Meanwhile, Julieta has been kidnapped.
Alicia wakes up believing that Elias was the one who stabbed her, but can she prove it?
Alicia has been stabbed and Santi Mur is the main suspect.
Juan Elias has started to remember everything and shares his secrets with Alicia.
The investigation into Ana's disappearance begins.
Elias learns that Ana was planning to catch a flight to Thailand.
Latest Episodes
Elias and Alicia begin their own investigation, working as a team.
Elias goes to prison and finds clues linking Heredia to Ana's absence.