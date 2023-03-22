100 WVIA Way
I Know Who You Are

Episode 16

Season 1 Episode 16 | 1hr 45m 47s

Ana makes a surprise announcement to the press at her father's funeral. Later, in court, she finally gives her account of her abduction.

Aired: 04/19/23
Watch 1:08:44
I Know Who You Are
Episode 1
Juan Elias wakes from a car crash with amnesia, a suspect in his niece's disappearance.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:08:44
Watch 1:17:27
I Know Who You Are
Episode 4
Retracing his steps, Elias finds some of Ana's belongings – leading him to Hector Castro.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:17:27
Watch 1:12:42
I Know Who You Are
Episode 5
Elias learns that Ana was planning to catch a flight to Thailand.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:12:42
Watch 1:14:00
I Know Who You Are
Episode 6
Elias and Alicia begin their own investigation, working as a team.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:14:00
Watch 1:07:18
I Know Who You Are
Episode 2
The investigation into Ana's disappearance begins.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:07:18
Watch 1:07:48
I Know Who You Are
Episode 8
Elias goes to prison and finds clues linking Heredia to Ana's absence.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:07:48
Watch 1:19:24
I Know Who You Are
Episode 12
Imprisoned, Heredia continues to plan his revenge against his former partner.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:19:24
Watch 1:30:41
I Know Who You Are
Episode 15
Ana is free, but in a catatonic state.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:30:41
Watch 1:07:17
I Know Who You Are
Episode 3
Eva thinks Elias' amnesia is a lie. Giralt learns that Elias was drugged before the crash.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:07:17
Watch 1:19:30
I Know Who You Are
Episode 14
Pol tries to reconstruct his father’s plan. Meanwhile, Julieta has been kidnapped.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:19:30
