I Know Who You Are

Episode 10

Season 1 Episode 10 | 1hr 17m 48s

Elias remembers everything: Ana witnessed him killing Ezequiel, so he locked her up. On his way back to get Ana, he had the accident that left him with amnesia. Now he needs to decide what his next move is.

Aired: 04/19/23
Extras
Watch 1:19:24
I Know Who You Are
Episode 12
Imprisoned, Heredia continues to plan his revenge against his former partner.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:19:24
Watch 1:30:41
I Know Who You Are
Episode 15
Ana is free, but in a catatonic state.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:30:41
Watch 1:19:30
I Know Who You Are
Episode 14
Pol tries to reconstruct his father’s plan. Meanwhile, Julieta has been kidnapped.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:19:30
Watch 1:14:22
I Know Who You Are
Episode 13
Alicia wakes up believing that Elias was the one who stabbed her, but can she prove it?
Episode: S1 E13 | 1:14:22
Watch 1:45:47
I Know Who You Are
Episode 16
After Ramon Saura's funeral, Ana decides to talk to the press.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:45:47
Watch 1:13:49
I Know Who You Are
Episode 11
Alicia has been stabbed and Santi Mur is the main suspect.
Episode: S1 E11 | 1:13:49
Watch 1:18:21
I Know Who You Are
Episode 9
With Heredia in custody, Elias feels he's closer than ever to securing his freedom.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:18:21
Watch 1:12:42
I Know Who You Are
Episode 5
Elias learns that Ana was planning to catch a flight to Thailand.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:12:42
Watch 1:14:00
I Know Who You Are
Episode 6
Elias and Alicia begin their own investigation, working as a team.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:14:00
Watch 1:07:48
I Know Who You Are
Episode 8
Elias goes to prison and finds clues linking Heredia to Ana's absence.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:07:48
