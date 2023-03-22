100 WVIA Way
I Know Who You Are

Episode 11

Season 1 Episode 11 | 1hr 13m 49s

Alicia has been stabbed and Elias was found at the scene. Inspector Barros, in charge of the case, sets his sights on Santi Mur after speaking with Elias.

Aired: 04/19/23
Extras
Watch 1:30:41
I Know Who You Are
Episode 15
Ana is free, but in a catatonic state.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:30:41
Watch 1:45:47
I Know Who You Are
Episode 16
After Ramon Saura's funeral, Ana decides to talk to the press.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:45:47
Watch 1:19:24
I Know Who You Are
Episode 12
Imprisoned, Heredia continues to plan his revenge against his former partner.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:19:24
Watch 1:19:30
I Know Who You Are
Episode 14
Pol tries to reconstruct his father’s plan. Meanwhile, Julieta has been kidnapped.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:19:30
Watch 1:14:22
I Know Who You Are
Episode 13
Alicia wakes up believing that Elias was the one who stabbed her, but can she prove it?
Episode: S1 E13 | 1:14:22
Watch 1:18:21
I Know Who You Are
Episode 9
With Heredia in custody, Elias feels he's closer than ever to securing his freedom.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:18:21
Watch 1:17:48
I Know Who You Are
Episode 10
Juan Elias has started to remember everything and shares his secrets with Alicia.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:17:48
Watch 1:08:44
I Know Who You Are
Episode 1
Juan Elias wakes from a car crash with amnesia, a suspect in his niece's disappearance.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:08:44
Watch 1:07:18
I Know Who You Are
Episode 2
The investigation into Ana's disappearance begins.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:07:18
Watch 1:17:27
I Know Who You Are
Episode 4
Retracing his steps, Elias finds some of Ana's belongings – leading him to Hector Castro.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:17:27
Latest Episodes
