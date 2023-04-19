Are Olympic Competitors Geniuses?

Extras
How can we explain our current fascination with zombies?
The whole universe is an incredibility complex computational system. But for what purpose?
Idea Channel reflects on the benefit (or threat?) of Artificial Intelligence.
Idea Channel questions whether math is "real" or a feature of human creation.
Could eSports ever achieve this level of storytelling?
A special Idea Channel episode featuring a visit by Mike to Mr. Monfre's class.
What is it about music that makes us feel these feelings we're feeling?
Here's an idea: a tagged Instagram is more than just a photo.
An interview with Minecraft EDU's creator, Joel Levin.
