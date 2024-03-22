100 WVIA Way
In Flanders Field

Episode 3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 50m 20s

While Phillipe curries favor and hosts German officers, Guillaume must act resourcefully in a deserter’s prison and Vincent has to fight to survive.

Aired: 08/20/20
Watch 55:44
In Flanders Field
Episode 9
While love blossoms between Hans-Peter and Marie, tragedy strikes the rest of the family.
Episode: S1 E9 | 55:44
Watch 50:27
In Flanders Field
Episode 8
Things turn sour for Guillaume, Vincent and Philippe.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:27
Watch 57:45
In Flanders Field
Episode 10
Marie struggles to help both Vincent and Hans-Peter as the war draws to a close.
Episode: S1 E10 | 57:45
Watch 50:04
In Flanders Field
Episode 1
In Ghent 1914, Belgian father Philippe struggles to accept that Germany will invade.
Episode: S1 E1 | 50:04
Watch 47:49
In Flanders Field
Episode 2
Guillaume’s attempt to avoid military conscription fails as the Germans advance.
Episode: S1 E2 | 47:49
Watch 51:44
In Flanders Field
Episode 6
Vincent is tired of the senseless bloodshed. Life in Ghent becomes increasingly complex.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:44
Watch 52:22
In Flanders Field
Episode 7
Vincent takes a teaching job in the army and Guillaume gets an English girlfriend.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:22
Watch 50:37
In Flanders Field
Episode 5
Vincent is delighted when his brother is enlisted. In Ghent, Marie joins the resistance.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:37
Watch 52:14
In Flanders Field
Episode 4
Guillaume is released, but living under German rule proves tricky for the family.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:14
