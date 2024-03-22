Extras
Marie struggles to help both Vincent and Hans-Peter as the war draws to a close.
Vincent is tired of the senseless bloodshed. Life in Ghent becomes increasingly complex.
Vincent takes a teaching job in the army and Guillaume gets an English girlfriend.
Vincent is delighted when his brother is enlisted. In Ghent, Marie joins the resistance.
While love blossoms between Hans-Peter and Marie, tragedy strikes the rest of the family.
As Phillipe curries favor with German officers, Guillaume and Vincent fight to survive.
In Ghent 1914, Belgian father Philippe struggles to accept that Germany will invade.
Guillaume’s attempt to avoid military conscription fails as the Germans advance.
Latest Episodes
Marie struggles to help both Vincent and Hans-Peter as the war draws to a close.
While love blossoms between Hans-Peter and Marie, tragedy strikes the rest of the family.
Vincent is tired of the senseless bloodshed. Life in Ghent becomes increasingly complex.
Vincent takes a teaching job in the army and Guillaume gets an English girlfriend.
Vincent is delighted when his brother is enlisted. In Ghent, Marie joins the resistance.
As Phillipe curries favor with German officers, Guillaume and Vincent fight to survive.
In Ghent 1914, Belgian father Philippe struggles to accept that Germany will invade.
Guillaume’s attempt to avoid military conscription fails as the Germans advance.