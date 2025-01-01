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Independent Lens

Flood | Trailer

Season 27 Episode 15 | 30s

When filmmaker Katy Scoggin turns her camera on her estranged father, their differences—and similarities—come into focus. As she films and they travel across the country together, their conversations reveal humor, vulnerability, and a path toward understanding across divides.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E4 | 0:30
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  • Independent Lens Season 27
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  • Independent Lens Season 4
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Independent Lens
Assembly
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
Episode: S27 E13
Watch 1:25:34
Independent Lens
Third Act
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
Episode: S27 E12 | 1:25:34
Watch 1:12:19
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Episode: S27 E11 | 1:12:19
Watch 1:25:40
Independent Lens
Natchez
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Episode: S27 E10 | 1:25:40
Watch 55:40
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
Episode: S27 E9 | 55:40
Watch 1:25:55
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
Episode: S27 E8 | 1:25:55
Watch 1:25:11
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive
An Amish sexual assault survivor breaks her silence, sparking a movement for justice and reform.
Episode: S27 E7 | 1:25:11
Watch 1:25:31
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor
Meet Barbara Jordan: a civil rights icon whose powerful voice masked a complex private life.
Episode: S27 E6 | 1:25:31
Watch 1:25:43
Independent Lens
The Librarians
Librarians across the U.S. examine how restrictions on library content are shaping communities.
Episode: S27 E5 | 1:25:43
Watch 1:24:45
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride
When her eyesight begins to fade, a film editor reimagines belonging and what it truly means to see.
Episode: S27 E4 | 1:24:45