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Independent Lens

Assembly | Trailer

Season 27 Episode 13 | 30s

Artist Rashaad Newsome prepares a visionary exhibition that fuses vogue, artificial intelligence, and global performance. As dancers from around the world gather at the Park Avenue Armory in New York, the development of "Assembly" showcases a celebration of Black and queer culture, plus a radical call to imagine new futures.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E4 | 0:30
Watch 43:57
Independent Lens
The Life After Podcast
Welcome to the Independent Lens video podcast. We explore "Life After" and medical aid in dying.
Clip: S27 E3 | 43:57
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  • Independent Lens Season 27
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Independent Lens
Assembly
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
Episode: S27 E13
Watch 1:25:34
Independent Lens
Third Act
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
Episode: S27 E12 | 1:25:34
Watch 1:12:19
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Episode: S27 E11 | 1:12:19
Watch 1:25:40
Independent Lens
Natchez
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Episode: S27 E10 | 1:25:40
Watch 55:40
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
Episode: S27 E9 | 55:40
Watch 1:25:55
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
Episode: S27 E8 | 1:25:55
Watch 1:25:11
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive
An Amish sexual assault survivor breaks her silence, sparking a movement for justice and reform.
Episode: S27 E7 | 1:25:11
Watch 1:25:31
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor
Meet Barbara Jordan: a civil rights icon whose powerful voice masked a complex private life.
Episode: S27 E6 | 1:25:31
Watch 1:25:43
Independent Lens
The Librarians
Librarians across the U.S. examine how restrictions on library content are shaping communities.
Episode: S27 E5 | 1:25:43
Watch 1:24:45
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride
When her eyesight begins to fade, a film editor reimagines belonging and what it truly means to see.
Episode: S27 E4 | 1:24:45