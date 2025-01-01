True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer

Extras
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
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Independent Lens Season 27
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Independent Lens Season 1
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
An Amish sexual assault survivor breaks her silence, sparking a movement for justice and reform.
Meet Barbara Jordan: a civil rights icon whose powerful voice masked a complex private life.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how restrictions on library content are shaping communities.