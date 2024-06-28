100 WVIA Way
Indie Alaska

How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA

Season 13 Episode 5 | 11m 30s

Marion Owen first observed the many benefits of gardening by watching her mom as a child. Today, Marion lives in Kodiak, Alaska where she is learning how to repair the island's dense, ashy soil through the power of compost to grow the garden paradise of her dreams. INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

Aired: 06/27/24
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
Watch 3:53
Indie Alaska
An Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Episode: S13 E3 | 3:53
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
This artist hopes you'll draw on your vintage clothes | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Meg Kelley, a freehand artist in Anchorage, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E1 | 5:26
Watch 5:28
Indie Alaska
Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E9 | 5:28
Watch 19:22
Indie Alaska
Talk to the Tundra: How a Yup'ik Village Heals Together
Families come together to share stories and heal together in Toksook Bay, AK.
Episode: S12 E8 | 19:22
Watch 4:45
Indie Alaska
Living My Dream at Antiques Roadshow
Misty, a lifelong collector, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing the
Episode: S12 E7 | 4:45
Watch 6:31
Indie Alaska
I caught the worlds largest silver salmon with a pole spear
Katya Karankevich is breaking records in the spearfishing scene.
Episode: S12 E6 | 6:31
Watch 4:54
Indie Alaska
What it's like to go plastic-free in Alaska
Jennifer Gordon lives a minimal waste lifestyle repurposing almost every plastic she owns.
Episode: S12 E5 | 4:54
Watch 5:34
Indie Alaska
These Alaskans are using weed to heal humans and the planet
Alaska introduces legal cannabis cafes and industrial hemp farms with health in mind.
Episode: S12 E4 | 5:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Indie Alaska Season 13
  • Indie Alaska Season 12
  • Indie Alaska Season 11
  • Indie Alaska Season 10
  • INDIE ALASKA
  • Indie Alaska Season 8
  • Indie Alaska Season 7
  • Indie Alaska Season 6
  • Indie Alaska Season 5
  • Indie Alaska Season 4
  • Indie Alaska Season 3
  • Indie Alaska Season 2
  • Indie Alaska Season 1
