100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indie Alaska

Anchorage Psychic Channels her Voice to Heal People with Sound | INDIE ALASKA

Season 14 Episode 2 | 4m 59s

If you ask Tamara Zenobia how she titles herself, the list is long. Vocal Alchemist, Healer, Psychic Medium, Missing Person & Paranormal Investigator are all ways she is sharing her gift with the world. During her sessions with people, Tamara hopes to encourage others to find their own unique gift and inner voice to help them along their path to healing.

Aired: 02/27/25
Extras
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Episode: S13 E7 | 4:59
Watch 3:37
Indie Alaska
After serving time, this cook now serves the night owls of Anchorage | INDIE ALASKA
Ricky Vazquez is not letting his past define him.
Episode: S13 E6 | 3:37
Watch 11:29
Indie Alaska
How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Episode: S13 E5 | 11:29
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
Watch 3:53
Indie Alaska
An Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Episode: S13 E3 | 3:53
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
  • Indie Alaska Season 13
  • Indie Alaska Season 12
  • Indie Alaska Season 11
  • Indie Alaska Season 10
  • Indie Alaska Season 9
  • Indie Alaska Season 8
  • Indie Alaska Season 7
  • Indie Alaska Season 6
  • Indie Alaska Season 5
  • Indie Alaska Season 4
  • Indie Alaska Season 3
  • Indie Alaska Season 2
  • Indie Alaska Season 1
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Episode: S13 E7 | 4:59
Watch 3:37
Indie Alaska
After serving time, this cook now serves the night owls of Anchorage | INDIE ALASKA
Ricky Vazquez is not letting his past define him.
Episode: S13 E6 | 3:37
Watch 11:29
Indie Alaska
How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Episode: S13 E5 | 11:29
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
Watch 3:53
Indie Alaska
An Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Episode: S13 E3 | 3:53
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32