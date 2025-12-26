100 WVIA Way
Indie Alaska

Bringing Bahá’í History to Life with Nava Sarracino

Season 14 Episode 11 | 4m 30s

Nava Sarracino has performed in plays all over Alaska and is certainly no stranger to theater. But this show hits personally for Sarracino, as she prepares to play the role of Rouhi Jahanpour. A woman who was imprisoned by the Iranian Government back in 1983. Being Bahai herself, Sarracino relates to this story deeply, and to those whose lives were lost during the Islamic Revolution.

Aired: 12/25/25
Watch 3:54
Indie Alaska
Who are the Hmong? and why are they in Alaska? | INDIE ALASKA
A father and daughter share their Hmong heritage, war memories, and new life built in Alaska.
Episode: S14 E10 | 3:54
Watch 5:30
Indie Alaska
Learn the art of medieval cooking | INDIE ALASKA
Learn how historical re-enactors, Robin Cacy and Veronica Tatum bring medieval cuisine to life.
Episode: S14 E9 | 5:30
Watch 5:05
Indie Alaska
Diagnosing sick basketball hoops in Alaska | Indie Alaska
A basketball player repairs basketball hoops as a hobby in Anchorage.
Episode: S14 E8 | 5:05
Watch 5:45
Indie Alaska
Getting Air Above The Summit on The Solstice | INDIE ALASKA
Hikers jump into a new season from the top of a favorite Anchorage, Alaska mountain.
Episode: S14 E7 | 5:45
Watch 4:55
Indie Alaska
This Artist Brings Alaskan Stories to Life Through AR | INDIE ALASKA - Where are they now?
See Nathan Shafer’s latest AR work in comics and video games!
Episode: S14 E6 | 4:55
Watch 6:30
Indie Alaska
This survivor is finding healing in the Chugach Mountains | INDIE ALASKA
This adventurer discovers healing in nature's toughest terrains across Alaska and beyond.
Episode: S14 E5 | 6:30
Watch 4:09
Indie Alaska
Food Forest: Living Off The Land in The Last Frontier | INDIE ALASKA
Josh Smith is a self proclaimed plant enthusiast with the unique goal.
Episode: S14 E4 | 4:09
Watch 3:38
Indie Alaska
Choose Your Charity Adventure at This Anchorage Thrift Store | INDIE ALASKA
This Anchorage thrift shop supports more than just those looking for a fun find.
Episode: S14 E3 | 3:38
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 3:54
Indie Alaska
Who are the Hmong? and why are they in Alaska? | INDIE ALASKA
A father and daughter share their Hmong heritage, war memories, and new life built in Alaska.
Episode: S14 E10 | 3:54
Watch 5:30
Indie Alaska
Learn the art of medieval cooking | INDIE ALASKA
Learn how historical re-enactors, Robin Cacy and Veronica Tatum bring medieval cuisine to life.
Episode: S14 E9 | 5:30
Watch 5:05
Indie Alaska
Diagnosing sick basketball hoops in Alaska | Indie Alaska
A basketball player repairs basketball hoops as a hobby in Anchorage.
Episode: S14 E8 | 5:05
Watch 5:45
Indie Alaska
Getting Air Above The Summit on The Solstice | INDIE ALASKA
Hikers jump into a new season from the top of a favorite Anchorage, Alaska mountain.
Episode: S14 E7 | 5:45
Watch 4:55
Indie Alaska
This Artist Brings Alaskan Stories to Life Through AR | INDIE ALASKA - Where are they now?
See Nathan Shafer’s latest AR work in comics and video games!
Episode: S14 E6 | 4:55
Watch 6:30
Indie Alaska
This survivor is finding healing in the Chugach Mountains | INDIE ALASKA
This adventurer discovers healing in nature's toughest terrains across Alaska and beyond.
Episode: S14 E5 | 6:30
Watch 4:09
Indie Alaska
Food Forest: Living Off The Land in The Last Frontier | INDIE ALASKA
Josh Smith is a self proclaimed plant enthusiast with the unique goal.
Episode: S14 E4 | 4:09
Watch 3:38
Indie Alaska
Choose Your Charity Adventure at This Anchorage Thrift Store | INDIE ALASKA
This Anchorage thrift shop supports more than just those looking for a fun find.
Episode: S14 E3 | 3:38
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Anchorage Psychic Channels her Voice to Heal People with Sound | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Anchorage psychic medium and vocal sound healer, Tamara Zenobia.
Episode: S14 E2 | 4:59
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04