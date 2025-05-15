100 WVIA Way
Indie Alaska

This survivor is finding healing in the Chugach Mountains | INDIE ALASKA

Season 14 Episode 5 | 6m 30s

We follow Bryan Hamilton-Gooch, an outdoor enthusiast who climbs and explores the toughest areas of Alaska and beyond. His love for adventure often puts him in risky situations. Discover how Bryan learns to develop effective coping mechanisms and strategies to manage his mental health, while he continues to pursue the adventures he loves.

Aired: 05/14/25
Watch 4:09
Indie Alaska
Food Forest: Living Off The Land in The Last Frontier | INDIE ALASKA
Josh Smith is a self proclaimed plant enthusiast with the unique goal.
Episode: S14 E4 | 4:09
Watch 3:38
Indie Alaska
Choose Your Charity Adventure at This Anchorage Thrift Store | INDIE ALASKA
This Anchorage thrift shop supports more than just those looking for a fun find.
Episode: S14 E3 | 3:38
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Episode: S13 E7 | 4:59
Watch 3:37
Indie Alaska
After serving time, this cook now serves the night owls of Anchorage | INDIE ALASKA
Ricky Vazquez is not letting his past define him.
Episode: S13 E6 | 3:37
Watch 11:29
Indie Alaska
How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Episode: S13 E5 | 11:29
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
