Indie Alaska

Diagnosing sick basketball hoops in Alaska | Indie Alaska

Season 14 Episode 8 | 5m 05s

From playing basketball across rural Alaska, Chevy is keeping the spirit of the game alive one hoop at a time. In this episode of Indie Alaska, we follow Chevy’s journey from a small-town player to a quiet community hero, driven by his love for basketball and his deep commitment to making sure every kid has a place to play.

Aired: 07/16/25
Watch 5:45
Indie Alaska
Getting Air Above The Summit on The Solstice | INDIE ALASKA
Hikers jump into a new season from the top of a favorite Anchorage, Alaska mountain.
Episode: S14 E7 | 5:45
Watch 4:55
Indie Alaska
This Artist Brings Alaskan Stories to Life Through AR | INDIE ALASKA - Where are they now?
See Nathan Shafer’s latest AR work in comics and video games!
Episode: S14 E6 | 4:55
Watch 6:30
Indie Alaska
This survivor is finding healing in the Chugach Mountains | INDIE ALASKA
This adventurer discovers healing in nature's toughest terrains across Alaska and beyond.
Episode: S14 E5 | 6:30
Watch 4:09
Indie Alaska
Food Forest: Living Off The Land in The Last Frontier | INDIE ALASKA
Josh Smith is a self proclaimed plant enthusiast with the unique goal.
Episode: S14 E4 | 4:09
Watch 3:38
Indie Alaska
Choose Your Charity Adventure at This Anchorage Thrift Store | INDIE ALASKA
This Anchorage thrift shop supports more than just those looking for a fun find.
Episode: S14 E3 | 3:38
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Episode: S13 E7 | 4:59
