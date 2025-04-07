100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indie Alaska

Choose Your Charity Adventure at This Anchorage Thrift Store | INDIE ALASKA

Season 14 Episode 3 | 3m 38s

Supporting Alaskan charities with each purchase. This thrift shop puts a new twist on thrifting. Brittani Clancey shares her story on how she came up with the idea and the setbacks that she has encountered along the way.

Aired: 04/06/25
Extras
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Episode: S13 E7 | 4:59
Watch 3:37
Indie Alaska
After serving time, this cook now serves the night owls of Anchorage | INDIE ALASKA
Ricky Vazquez is not letting his past define him.
Episode: S13 E6 | 3:37
Watch 11:29
Indie Alaska
How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Episode: S13 E5 | 11:29
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
Watch 3:53
Indie Alaska
An Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Episode: S13 E3 | 3:53
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
  • Indie Alaska Season 13
  • Indie Alaska Season 12
  • Indie Alaska Season 11
  • Indie Alaska Season 10
  • Indie Alaska Season 9
  • Indie Alaska Season 8
  • Indie Alaska Season 7
  • Indie Alaska Season 6
  • Indie Alaska Season 5
  • Indie Alaska Season 4
  • Indie Alaska Season 3
  • Indie Alaska Season 2
  • Indie Alaska Season 1
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Anchorage Psychic Channels her Voice to Heal People with Sound | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Anchorage psychic medium and vocal sound healer, Tamara Zenobia.
Episode: S14 E2 | 4:59
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Episode: S13 E7 | 4:59
Watch 3:37
Indie Alaska
After serving time, this cook now serves the night owls of Anchorage | INDIE ALASKA
Ricky Vazquez is not letting his past define him.
Episode: S13 E6 | 3:37
Watch 11:29
Indie Alaska
How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Episode: S13 E5 | 11:29
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
Watch 3:53
Indie Alaska
An Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Episode: S13 E3 | 3:53