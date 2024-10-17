The Joy of Burning a Good Gift

Extras
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Ricky Vazquez is not letting his past define him.
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Meet Meg Kelley, a freehand artist in Anchorage, Alaska.
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Families come together to share stories and heal together in Toksook Bay, AK.
