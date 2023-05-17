100 WVIA Way
iQ: smartparent

Healthy Family Media Habits

Season 4 Episode 406 | 26m 47s

All parents hope to be role models for their kids – but when it comes to media habits, kids are paying attention to how mom and dad use media and the habits they’re picking up from you aren’t always good!

Aired: 02/04/17
