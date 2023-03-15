Learning With Games

Extras
The industrial revolution requires a fusion of hands-on skills and high-tech knowledge.
Activities that stimulates a child's senses are essential to development.
Explore the crucial distinction between "parenting" and "over-parenting."
Soft Skills are defined as personal attributes that enable someone to interact effectively
Explore the role the Internet plays in self-harming and suicide-related behavior.
Explore the range of exciting projects that allow young people to care for nature.
Science, technology, engineering, and math education aren't just for the classroom!
Addressing the issue of engaging talented young people of all genders and backgrounds.
When does a screen work best? When should kids engage in other forms of learning?
This episode is all about food!
This episode lands at the intersection of animal appreciation, digital media & education.