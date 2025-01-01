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Jelly, Ben & Pogo

Super Duper Halo-Halo! Gameplay

13m 34s

Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo make their favorite Filipino snack. In this fun and yummy game, players search the kitchen for ingredients to make halo-halo. Then they prepare the sweet treat based on what each character likes best. Players even get to whip up a glass-full for themselves. Ang sarap!

Extras
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Sakto Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Clip: 18:58
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Karaoke Night Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Clip: 11:05
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Say It With A Song
Ben has a lousy day at school, but doesn’t want to talk about it. Maybe he could sing.
Episode: S1 E20 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Salamat Po
An unexpected gift from the Philippines inspires Pogo to say thank you in a whole new way.
Episode: S1 E19 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Balikbayan Box
The kids fill a balikbayan box to send to the Philippines, but giving things away is hard.
Episode: S1 E16 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Ben Steps Up
Being small, Ben struggles to help Lola make pichi-pichi. Jelly and Pogo help him step up.
Episode: S1 E17 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Snow Monster
Jelly wants to make a snow monster, but has no good ideas. Can Pogo help her imagination?
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Rocks and Sand
Jelly makes a sand castle while Pogo uses rocks. Can Ben help keep them from falling?
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Daddy’s Trumpo
When Ben and Jelly’s father breaks his trumpo, the kids hatch a plan to fix it.
Episode: S1 E14 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Sleepover at Pogo’s
Ben and Jelly arrive for a sleepover at Pogo’s. There's plenty to do, but nowhere to sleep
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
Latest Episodes
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Say It With A Song
Ben has a lousy day at school, but doesn’t want to talk about it. Maybe he could sing.
Episode: S1 E20 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Salamat Po
An unexpected gift from the Philippines inspires Pogo to say thank you in a whole new way.
Episode: S1 E19 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Balikbayan Box
The kids fill a balikbayan box to send to the Philippines, but giving things away is hard.
Episode: S1 E16 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Ben Steps Up
Being small, Ben struggles to help Lola make pichi-pichi. Jelly and Pogo help him step up.
Episode: S1 E17 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Snow Monster
Jelly wants to make a snow monster, but has no good ideas. Can Pogo help her imagination?
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Rocks and Sand
Jelly makes a sand castle while Pogo uses rocks. Can Ben help keep them from falling?
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Daddy’s Trumpo
When Ben and Jelly’s father breaks his trumpo, the kids hatch a plan to fix it.
Episode: S1 E14 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Sleepover at Pogo’s
Ben and Jelly arrive for a sleepover at Pogo’s. There's plenty to do, but nowhere to sleep
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Floataway Squee
Jelly and Ben promise Pogo they'll look after her favorite beach toy. Then it floats away.
Episode: S1 E11 | 2:59
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Picture Day
The kids want to take selfies, but can't agree on a theme. What if they combine themes?
Episode: S1 E15 | 3:00