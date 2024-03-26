100 WVIA Way
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

Bolivia, South America -- Surprising and Undiscovered

Season 1 Episode 104 | 26m 46s

In his South American adventure, Joseph shares the Bolivian peoples’ cultural richness while marveling at the country's natural wonders. From the other-worldly Uyuni Salt flat to the serenity of Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest lake, to panoramic views enjoyed from the 15,000 foot heights of the Tunupa Volcano, he finds there is an enlightening, breathtaking experience awaiting at every turn.

Aired: 03/31/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cruising Ireland’s Heartland
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
The Heart and Soul of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Joseph explores why people come to Myrtle Beach, SC for a visit and stay for a lifetime.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cadaqués, Spain – Livin’ It Up on the Costa Brava
Joseph enjoys Cadaqués, Spain featuring Dalí’s art, fine food and a Costa Brava cruise.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Costa Rica, Central America – Pura Vida!
Joseph travels to Costa Rica to find the true meaning the people’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Little Rock, Arkansas – Deep in the Heart
Joseph discovers the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
A Topanga, California Thanksgiving
Joseph opens his heart and Topanga Canyon home to celebrate Thanksgiving with his friends.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Tampa, Florida – Immigrant Dreams and Pirate Schemes
Joseph traces his roots in Tampa, FL and joins the pirates at the Gasparilla Festival.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46