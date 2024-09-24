100 WVIA Way
Lidia's Kitchen

Cook to Reminisce

Season 12 Episode 1203 | 26m 46s

There are some recipes that make my memories so tangible it's as if I am transported through time. Fuzi With Chicken RaguÌ was a traditional Sunday dish for my family. As a child my Grandpa would treat us to an Orange Spritz like the one I show you. For a sweet finish, I have fond memories of frying up the dough for these St. Joseph’s Zeppole. Feed the memories and cook to reminisce with me.

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Meet Me at the Table
Let’s go to the Dolomites with Lidia to enjoy Mushroom Ragu, Moka Coffee & Kaiserschmarrn.
Episode: S11 E1114 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Building Flavor
Winter Minestrone and a Roasted Squash & Carrot Salad with Chickpeas & Almonds.
Episode: S11 E1117 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Savor the Moment
Lidia cooks up a Citrus Fennel Salad, Smashed Garlic Potatoes, and Roast Pork Shoulder.
Episode: S11 E1112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Is Dinner Ready?
Lidia cooks Sheet Pan Pork Chops & Broccoli, Revive Leftover Soup, Apricot Jam Half-Moons.
Episode: S11 E1118 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Enough to Share
Pork Guazzetto with Beans and Matalotta-Style Mixed Fish Stew are meant to be shared!
Episode: S11 E1119 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Plan the Menu
Lidia cooks up some Bruschetta, Crespelle Manicotti & Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies.
Episode: S11 E1115 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
The Next Chapter
Lidia cooks Fettuccine with Caramelized Onions, Bacon & Olives, a Spritz & Roast Chicken.
Episode: S11 E1113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
The Community Table
Lidia cooks Cheese Crisps, Bucatini with Broccoli Walnut Pesto, and Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Episode: S11 E1116 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
The Dinner Dance
Lidia cooks up a Kale Salad with Avocado & Pistachios & Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Worth Celebrating
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 12
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
You’re Invited
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving Up Pasta
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Make Traditions
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Growing up Lidia
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Easy Going Recipes
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Episode: S12 E1215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Take a Chance
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Be the Host
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Feed the Connection
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Welcome to My Kitchen
Lidia cooks Focaccia di Recco, Pecorino & Pear Salad and Rigatoni with Sausage & Cabbage.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46