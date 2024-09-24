Take a Chance

Extras
Let’s go to the Dolomites with Lidia to enjoy Mushroom Ragu, Moka Coffee & Kaiserschmarrn.
Winter Minestrone and a Roasted Squash & Carrot Salad with Chickpeas & Almonds.
Lidia cooks up a Citrus Fennel Salad, Smashed Garlic Potatoes, and Roast Pork Shoulder.
Lidia cooks Sheet Pan Pork Chops & Broccoli, Revive Leftover Soup, Apricot Jam Half-Moons.
Pork Guazzetto with Beans and Matalotta-Style Mixed Fish Stew are meant to be shared!
Lidia cooks up some Bruschetta, Crespelle Manicotti & Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies.
Lidia cooks Fettuccine with Caramelized Onions, Bacon & Olives, a Spritz & Roast Chicken.
Lidia cooks Cheese Crisps, Bucatini with Broccoli Walnut Pesto, and Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Lidia cooks up a Kale Salad with Avocado & Pistachios & Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi.
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
