It’s second nature for me to cook with seafood and I want that for you too. Baked Sardines is my favorite way to enjoy a fish that was always abundant growing up. Fennel with Anchovies bruschetta reminds me of the sandwiches I ate as a child. Foraging at the beach would reward me with a plate of this Istrian Pasutice with Mixed Seafood. Take a chance, open your kitchen to the bounty of the sea!