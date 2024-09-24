Serving Up Pasta

Extras
Lidia cooks Focaccia di Recco, Pecorino & Pear Salad and Rigatoni with Sausage & Cabbage.
Lidia cooks Four Cheese Baked Macaroni, Spritzes, and Spicy Vinegar Ribs & Potatoes!
Lidia cooks up some Bruschetta, Crespelle Manicotti & Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies.
Winter Minestrone and a Roasted Squash & Carrot Salad with Chickpeas & Almonds.
Lidia cooks Sheet Pan Pork Chops & Broccoli, Revive Leftover Soup, Apricot Jam Half-Moons.
Pork Guazzetto with Beans and Matalotta-Style Mixed Fish Stew are meant to be shared!
Lidia cooks Cheese Crisps, Bucatini with Broccoli Walnut Pesto, and Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Lidia cooks up Mussel Bruschetta, Olive Oil Tasting & Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Lidia cooks up Olive Pesto Penne with Cauliflower and Poached Chicken & Giardiniera Salad.
Lidia cooks up a Citrus Fennel Salad, Smashed Garlic Potatoes, and Roast Pork Shoulder.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 12
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi!