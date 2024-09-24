100 WVIA Way
Lidia's Kitchen

Serving Up Pasta

Season 12 Episode 1208 | 26m 46s

I teach you that serving up pasta can open a world of possibilities. And share my recipes for two very different flavor-packed pasta dishes - Penne with Cauliflower & Green Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Roasted Peppers. I catch up with old friends, the Sofgline sisters, from Bologna, to talk all things fresh pasta. From the pasta shape to the sauce you can serve up pasta any way you like.

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Welcome to My Kitchen
Lidia cooks Focaccia di Recco, Pecorino & Pear Salad and Rigatoni with Sausage & Cabbage.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Tried and True
Lidia cooks Four Cheese Baked Macaroni, Spritzes, and Spicy Vinegar Ribs & Potatoes!
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Plan the Menu
Lidia cooks up some Bruschetta, Crespelle Manicotti & Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies.
Episode: S11 E1115 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Building Flavor
Winter Minestrone and a Roasted Squash & Carrot Salad with Chickpeas & Almonds.
Episode: S11 E1117 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Is Dinner Ready?
Lidia cooks Sheet Pan Pork Chops & Broccoli, Revive Leftover Soup, Apricot Jam Half-Moons.
Episode: S11 E1118 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Enough to Share
Pork Guazzetto with Beans and Matalotta-Style Mixed Fish Stew are meant to be shared!
Episode: S11 E1119 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
The Community Table
Lidia cooks Cheese Crisps, Bucatini with Broccoli Walnut Pesto, and Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Episode: S11 E1116 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
From Italy to Your Table
Lidia cooks up Mussel Bruschetta, Olive Oil Tasting & Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S11 E1120 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Let's Make Dinner
Lidia cooks up Olive Pesto Penne with Cauliflower and Poached Chicken & Giardiniera Salad.
Episode: S11 E1121 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Savor the Moment
Lidia cooks up a Citrus Fennel Salad, Smashed Garlic Potatoes, and Roast Pork Shoulder.
Episode: S11 E1112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
You’re Invited
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Easy Going Recipes
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Episode: S12 E1215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Take a Chance
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Be the Host
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Make Traditions
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Growing up Lidia
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook to Reminisce
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Feed the Connection
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Embrace the New
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi!
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46