You’re Invited

I love having people over for dinner…the food…the conversation…the wine…the laughter…the singing…there’s nothing better than the good times had around a good meal with good company. And a big pot of Beef Rollatini and my Spicy Crispy Roasted Cauliflower go a long way in serving a tableful of hungry guests. And to finish, a Rum Raisin Semifreddo. Please, join me, you’re always invited to my table!