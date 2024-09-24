You’re Invited

Extras
Let’s go to the Dolomites with Lidia to enjoy Mushroom Ragu, Moka Coffee & Kaiserschmarrn.
Winter Minestrone and a Roasted Squash & Carrot Salad with Chickpeas & Almonds.
Lidia cooks up a Citrus Fennel Salad, Smashed Garlic Potatoes, and Roast Pork Shoulder.
Lidia cooks Sheet Pan Pork Chops & Broccoli, Revive Leftover Soup, Apricot Jam Half-Moons.
Pork Guazzetto with Beans and Matalotta-Style Mixed Fish Stew are meant to be shared!
Lidia cooks up some Bruschetta, Crespelle Manicotti & Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies.
Lidia cooks Fettuccine with Caramelized Onions, Bacon & Olives, a Spritz & Roast Chicken.
Lidia cooks Cheese Crisps, Bucatini with Broccoli Walnut Pesto, and Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Lidia cooks up a Kale Salad with Avocado & Pistachios & Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 12
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Lidia cooks up some Bruschetta, Crespelle Manicotti & Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies.
Winter Minestrone and a Roasted Squash & Carrot Salad with Chickpeas & Almonds.
Lidia cooks Sheet Pan Pork Chops & Broccoli, Revive Leftover Soup, Apricot Jam Half-Moons.
Pork Guazzetto with Beans and Matalotta-Style Mixed Fish Stew are meant to be shared!
Lidia cooks Cheese Crisps, Bucatini with Broccoli Walnut Pesto, and Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Lidia cooks up Mussel Bruschetta, Olive Oil Tasting & Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Lidia cooks up Olive Pesto Penne with Cauliflower and Poached Chicken & Giardiniera Salad.
Lidia cooks up a Seafood & Leek Risotto and Barley Risotto with Cabbage & Sausage.
Lidia cooks up an Artichoke, Spinach & Mortadella Salad then Mussels, Sausage & Potatoes.