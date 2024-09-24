100 WVIA Way
Lidia's Kitchen

You’re Invited

Season 12 Episode 1201 | 26m 46s

I love having people over for dinner…the food…the conversation…the wine…the laughter…the singing…there’s nothing better than the good times had around a good meal with good company. And a big pot of Beef Rollatini and my Spicy Crispy Roasted Cauliflower go a long way in serving a tableful of hungry guests. And to finish, a Rum Raisin Semifreddo. Please, join me, you’re always invited to my table!

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
From Italy to Your Table
Lidia cooks up Mussel Bruschetta, Olive Oil Tasting & Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S11 E1120 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Let's Make Dinner
Lidia cooks up Olive Pesto Penne with Cauliflower and Poached Chicken & Giardiniera Salad.
Episode: S11 E1121 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
The Risotto is On
Lidia cooks up a Seafood & Leek Risotto and Barley Risotto with Cabbage & Sausage.
Episode: S11 E1125 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Grow in the Kitchen
Lidia cooks up an Artichoke, Spinach & Mortadella Salad then Mussels, Sausage & Potatoes.
Episode: S11 E1122 | 26:46