Lidia's Kitchen

Pull up a Chair

Season 12 Episode 1202 | 26m 46s

There’s always room for one more chair at my table and room to play with a recipe. I put a twist on my aunt’s traditional recipe with my Manilla Clams Triestina. My grandmother Rosa inspired this Warm Escarole Salad with Cannellini Beans and Mackerel. Prosciutto and peas are a match made in heaven and dress my Chicken Scaloppine. Get comfortable in the kitchen with me, and pull up a chair!

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
