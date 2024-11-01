100 WVIA Way
Local, USA

UNVEILED: Joyce Tenneson and the Heroine's Journey

Season 8 Episode 17

As a groundbreaking female photographer pursues her artistic vision, she struggles to navigate diverging roles as mother and artist. UNVEILED explores Tenneson’s life as she fights to express her voice while suffering the fallout of a 45-year-old secret. In watching the film, audiences must contemplate the compromises that are inevitably made in seeking to live a full creative life.

Aired: 12/11/24
Major funding for Local, USA provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Local, USA
With Peter Bradley
Overlooked since the 1970s, abstract artist Peter Bradley reflects on life and shares his process.
Episode: S8 E18
Local, USA
Firelighters: Fire is Medicine
Women leaders reclaim for their right to share the indigenous practice of controlled burning.
Episode: S8 E16
Watch 1:02:24
Local, USA
Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw Salmon People: Preserving a Way of Life
A love story of salmon, water and family that explores this deep connection for the Lummi people.
Episode: S8 E15 | 1:02:24
Watch 55:19
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston
How a lynching and police killing 78 years apart haunt the rural community of Sikeston, Missouri.
Episode: S8 E12 | 55:19
Watch 25:49
Local, USA
Segregation Scholarships
Black Americans forced to go North for advanced degrees return home to fight Jim Crow in the South.
Episode: S8 E13 | 25:49
Watch 25:17
Local, USA
American Problems, Trans Solutions
Stories of trans leaders addressing critical issues around economic empowerment and human dignity.
Episode: S8 E11 | 25:17
Watch 1:28:49
Local, USA
Public Enemies, Private Friends
Leaders from opposing sides of the abortion debate meet in secret talks following deadly attacks.
Episode: S8 E10 | 1:28:49
Watch 27:04
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary
Chinese residents patrol Manhattan's Chinatown to protect their home and find belonging.
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:04
Local, USA
Against the Current: Life on the Eastern Shore
A look at the rising waters on Virginia's Eastern Shore and challenges for its residents.
Episode: S8 E8
Watch 27:41
Local, USA
Fire Tender
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Episode: S8 E7 | 27:41