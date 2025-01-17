100 WVIA Way
Local, USA

HBCU Week: Changemakers

Season 9 Episode 2 | 26m 18s

HBCU Week: Changemakers illustrates the power and success of peaceful protests led by students. Witness how Morehouse College's youth leaders exemplify social grace during demonstrations against social injustices in the U.S., and at Morgan State University, the untold story of how this HBCU became one of America's fastest growing universities following the largest student-led protest in Maryland.

Aired: 02/02/25
Major funding for Local, USA provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Local, USA: Season 9
  • Local, USA: Season 8
  • Local, USA: Season 7
  • Local, USA: Season 6
  • Local, USA: Season 5
  • Local, USA: Season 4
  • Local, USA: Season 3
  • Local, USA: Season 2
  • Local, USA: Season 1
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Innovation
Exploring how HBCU programs and initiatives are changing and saving lives in the community.
Episode: S9 E3
Watch 25:46
Local, USA
Road Scholars
Young Black men seek wisdom from an older generation, hoping to avoid becoming another statistic.
Episode: S9 E1 | 25:46
Watch 1:23:54
Local, USA
With Peter Bradley
Overlooked since the 1970s, abstract artist Peter Bradley reflects on life and shares his process.
Episode: S8 E18 | 1:23:54
Watch 56:06
Local, USA
UNVEILED: Joyce Tenneson and the Heroine's Journey
A female photographer struggles to navigate diverging roles as good mother and acclaimed artist.
Episode: S8 E17 | 56:06
Watch 57:01
Local, USA
Firelighters: Fire is Medicine
Women leaders reclaim for their right to share the indigenous practice of controlled burning.
Episode: S8 E16 | 57:01
Watch 1:02:24
Local, USA
Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw Salmon People: Preserving a Way of Life
A love story of salmon, water and family that explores this deep connection for the Lummi people.
Episode: S8 E15 | 1:02:24
Watch 55:21
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston
How a lynching and police killing 78 years apart haunt the rural community of Sikeston, Missouri.
Episode: S8 E12 | 55:21
Watch 25:49
Local, USA
Segregation Scholarships
Black Americans forced to go North for advanced degrees return home to fight Jim Crow in the South.
Episode: S8 E13 | 25:49
Watch 25:17
Local, USA
American Problems, Trans Solutions
Stories of trans leaders addressing critical issues around economic empowerment and human dignity.
Episode: S8 E11 | 25:17
Watch 1:28:49
Local, USA
Public Enemies, Private Friends
Leaders from opposing sides of the abortion debate meet in secret talks following deadly attacks.
Episode: S8 E10 | 1:28:49