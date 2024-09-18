100 WVIA Way
Local, USA

Firelighters: Fire is Medicine

Season 8 Episode 16

For centuries, most landscapes in North America were shaped by fire between lightning strikes and Indigenous burns. Indigenous people had deep knowledge of the art of using fire, and still do today. FIRELIGHTERS follows the work of women leaders from the Yurok and Karuk Tribes who are building resources to share indigenous practices and create policies to take back indigenous burning rights.

Aired: 11/17/24
Major funding for Local, USA provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Local, USA
Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw Salmon People: Preserving a Way of Life
A love story of salmon, water and family that explores this deep connection for the Lummi people.
Episode: S8 E15
Watch 55:19
Local, USA
Silence in Sikeston
How a lynching and police killing 78 years apart haunt the rural community of Sikeston, Missouri.
Episode: S8 E12 | 55:19
Watch 25:49
Local, USA
Segregation Scholarships
Black Americans forced to go North for advanced degrees return home to fight Jim Crow in the South.
Episode: S8 E13 | 25:49
Watch 25:17
Local, USA
American Problems, Trans Solutions
Stories of trans leaders addressing critical issues around economic empowerment and human dignity.
Episode: S8 E11 | 25:17
Watch 1:28:49
Local, USA
Public Enemies, Private Friends
Leaders from opposing sides of the abortion debate meet in secret talks following deadly attacks.
Episode: S8 E10 | 1:28:49
Watch 27:04
Local, USA
Chinatown Auxiliary
Chinese residents patrol Manhattan's Chinatown to protect their home and find belonging.
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:04
Local, USA
Against the Current: Life on the Eastern Shore
A look at the rising waters on Virginia's Eastern Shore and challenges for its residents.
Episode: S8 E8
Watch 27:41
Local, USA
Fire Tender
A Yurok knowledge keeper seeks to return fire practices, and restore land and people.
Episode: S8 E7 | 27:41
Watch 25:23
Local, USA
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution
In Dawson, MN, PURIS promises to revolutionize "alt-meat" and the agricultural system.
Episode: S8 E6 | 25:23
Watch 16:57
Local, USA
HBCU Week: Tradition and Competition
From Hampton and Howard to NC A&T and NC Central, witness rivalries defining HBCU sports.
Episode: S8 E5 | 16:57