Lolita Lobosco

The Circumference of the Oranges

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 53m 30s

Despite being transferred from Legnano home to Bari, Lolita never expected except to see Stefano Morelli in front of her--and in handcuffs! Is her first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!

Aired: 08/31/23
Watch 1:47:31
Lolita Lobosco
Only for My Eyes
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:47:31
Watch 1:45:06
Lolita Lobosco
Killer Spaghetti
A celebrated restauranteur is murdered. Lolita suspects foul play by a rival restaurant.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:45:06
Watch 1:49:50
Lolita Lobosco
Dangerous Game
A friend of Lolita's has been killed. His death leads her to criminal gambling ring.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:49:50
