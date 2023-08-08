Dangerous Game

Extras
A celebrated restauranteur is murdered. Lolita suspects foul play by a rival restaurant.
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!
Latest Episodes
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!
A celebrated restauranteur is murdered. Lolita suspects foul play by a rival restaurant.