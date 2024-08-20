Luke's Eyes

Extras
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!
A celebrated restauranteur is murdered. Lolita suspects foul play by a rival restaurant.
A friend of Lolita's has been killed. His death leads her to criminal gambling ring.
A tragic accident ends Lolita’s holiday, and tranquil waters hide a sinister plot.
After a wedding banquet turns bloody, Lolita must halt her father’s investigation.
Lolita attempts to clear Nunzia’s name, whilst an old friend makes a surprise return.
Bright lights and loud music hide a dark secret, and a murder reveals a twisted pattern.
Unable to face Danilo, Lolita hits the red carpet following a murder case.
