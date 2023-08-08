100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Lolita Lobosco

Killer Spaghetti

Season 1 Episode 3 | 1hr 45m 06s

Work hits home when Lolita is called into the street in her pajamas, drawn by the alarmed cries of passers-by. She finds herself in chef Geppinoi Schirone’s restaurant, where he serves his renowned spicy sauce--and where he has been killed.

Aired: 08/31/23
Extras
Watch 1:47:31
Lolita Lobosco
Only for My Eyes
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:47:31
Watch 1:53:30
Lolita Lobosco
The Circumference of the Oranges
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:30
Watch 1:49:50
Lolita Lobosco
Dangerous Game
A friend of Lolita's has been killed. His death leads her to criminal gambling ring.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:49:50
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:47:31
Lolita Lobosco
Only for My Eyes
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:47:31
Watch 1:53:30
Lolita Lobosco
The Circumference of the Oranges
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:30
Watch 1:49:50
Lolita Lobosco
Dangerous Game
A friend of Lolita's has been killed. His death leads her to criminal gambling ring.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:49:50