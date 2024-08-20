Extras
A friend of Lolita's has been killed. His death leads her to criminal gambling ring.
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!
A celebrated restauranteur is murdered. Lolita suspects foul play by a rival restaurant.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 2
-
Season 1
When a priest is killed, the sinner escapes God’s judgment. But can they escape Lolita?
After a wedding banquet turns bloody, Lolita must halt her father’s investigation.
Lolita attempts to clear Nunzia’s name, whilst an old friend makes a surprise return.
Bright lights and loud music hide a dark secret, and a murder reveals a twisted pattern.
Unable to face Danilo, Lolita hits the red carpet following a murder case.
A celebrated restauranteur is murdered. Lolita suspects foul play by a rival restaurant.
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
A friend of Lolita's has been killed. His death leads her to criminal gambling ring.
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!